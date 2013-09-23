2013 Emmys: Big Upsets All Around

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The 2013 Emmys were a night of upsets. Lots of people pegged to take home trophies went home empty-handed. It was a great night for the hit AMC drama “Breaking Bad.” The show took home the award for Best Drama which in the past years has gone to “Boardwalk Empire.” “Breaking Bad” also scored an upset in the Best Supporting Actress In A Drama category. Anna Gunn was shocked when she won the award because for the past three years, legendary British actress Maggie Smith has walked away with the award for her role on the hit PBS show, “Downton Abbey.”

While “Breaking Bad” surprised everyone with two wins, they also surprised everyone with three major losses in the acting categories. Star of the show, Bryan Cranston, was the favorite to win Best Actor In A Drama, but was bested by Jeff Daniels for his portrayal of a burnt out news anchor on “The Newsroom.” Also, Aaron Paul and his co-star Jonathan Banks were thought to be shoe-ins for the award since “Breaking Bad” is one week away from its series finale. However, Bobby Cannavale of “Boardwalk Empire” won the gold.

While there were upsets, some awards went to the people we all thought they would go to. Despite all of Black Twitter and Diahann Carroll pulling for Kerry Washington to win Best Actress In A Drama, it was a repeat win for Claire Danes for her role on the Showtime hit “Homeland.” “Modern Family” made it a four-peat by winning Best Comedy Series for the fourth time in a row.

Check out the rest of the winners below.

Best Drama Series

WINNER “Breaking Bad” – AMC

“Downton Abbey” – PBS

“Game of Thrones” – HBO

“Homeland” – Showtime

“House of Cards” – Netflixf

“Mad Men” – AMC

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” – CBS

“Girls” – HBO

“30 Rock” – NBC

“Louie” – FX

WINNER “Modern Family” – ABC

“Veep” – HBO

Lead Actor – Drama Series

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

WINNER Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Lead Actress – Drama Series

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

WINNER Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Lead Actor – Miniseries or Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End”

WINNER Michael Douglas, “Behind The Candelabra”

Matt Damon, “Behind The Candelabra”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

Lead Actress – Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

WINNER Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

Lead Actor – Comedy Series

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

WINNER Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Louie C.K., “Louie”

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Lead Actress – Comedy Series

Laura Dern, “Enlightened”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

WINNER Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” – CBS

“Project Runway” – Lifetime

“So You Think You Can Dance” – Fox

“Top Chef” – Bravo

WINNER “The Voice” – NBC

Variety Series

WINNER “The Colbert Report” – Comedy Central

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – ABC

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” – ABC

“Real Time With Bill Maher” – HBO

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Miniseries or Movie

“American Horror Story: Asylum” • FX Networks

WINNER “Behind the Candelabra” • HBO

“The Bible” • History

“Phil Spector ” • HBO

“Political Animals” • USA

“Top Of The Lake” • Sundance Channel

Supporting Actor – Drama Series

WINNER Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire “

Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Supporting Actress – Drama Series

WINNER Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Morena Baccarin, “Homeland”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Writing – Drama Series

George Mastras, “Breaking Bad” • Dead Freight

Thomas Schnauz, “Breaking Bad” • Say My Name

Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey” • Episode 4

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” • The Rains of Castamere

WINNER Henry Bromell, “Homeland” • Q&A •

Directing – Drama Series

Tim Van Patten, “Boardwalk Empire” • Margate Sands

Michelle MacLaren, “Breaking Bad” • Gliding Over All

Jeremy Webb, “Downton Abbey” • Episode 4

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” • Q&A

WINNER David Fincher, “House Of Cards” • Chapter 1

Supporting Actor – Comedy Series

Adam Driver, “Girls”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” as Jay Pritchett

Ty Burrell, ”Modern Family” as Phil Dunphy

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

WINNER Tony Hale, “Veep”

Supporting Actress – Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” as Amy Farrah Fowler

Jane Lynch, “Glee” as Sue Sylvester

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” as Gloria Pritchett

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” as Claire Dunphy

WINNER Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” as Zoey Barkow

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock” as Jenna Maroney

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” as Amy Brookheimer

Writing – Comedy Series

David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, “Episodes” • Episode 209

Louis C.K. and Pamela Adlon, “Louie” • Daddy’s Girlfriend (Part 1)

Greg Daniels, “The Office” • Finale

Jack Burditt and Robert Carlock, “30 Rock” • Hogcock!

WINNER Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, “30 Rock” • Last Lunch

Directing – Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, “Girls” • On All Fours

Paris Barclay, “Glee • Diva

Louis C.K., “Louie” • New Year’s Eve

WINNER Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” • Arrested •

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “30 Rock” • Hogcock! / Last Lunch

Supporting Actor – Miniseries or a Movie

WINNER James Cromwell, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Zachary Quinto, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Scott Bakula, “Behind The Candelabra”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Big C: Hereafter”

Peter Mullan, “Top Of The Lake”

Supporting Actress – Miniseries or a Movie

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Imelda Staunton, “The Girl”

WINNER Ellen Burstyn, “Political Animals”

Charlotte Rampling, “Restless”

Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias”

Writing – Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Richard LaGravenese, “Behind rhe Candelabra”

WINNER Abi Morgan, “The Hour”

Tom Stoppard, “Parade’s End”

David Mamet, “Phil Spector”

Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, “Top of the Lake”

Directing – Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

WINNER Steven Soderbergh, “Behind the Candelabra”

Julian Jarrold, “The Girl”

David Mamet, “Phil Spector”

Allison Anders, “Ring of Fire”

Jane Campion and Garth Davis, “Top of the Lake” • Part 5

Writing – Variety Series

WINNER “The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Portlandia”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

Directing – Variety Series

James Hoskinson, “The Colbert Report” • Episode 8131

Chuck O’Neil, “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” • Episode 17153

Andy Fisher, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” • Episode 13-1810

Jerry Foley, “Late Show With David Letterman” • Episode 3749

Jonathan Krisel, “Portlandia” • Alexandra

WINNER Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” • Host: Justin Timberlake

Choreography

WINNER “Dancing With the Stars” • Routines: Heart Cry / Stars

“Dancing With the Stars” • Routines: Hey Pachuco / Para Los Rumberos / Walking on Air

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)”

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Possibly Maybe / Turning Page / Sailr

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: The Power of Love / Wild Horses

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Call of the Wild (Circle Of Life) / Love Cats / Beautiful People

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Where the Light Gets In / Without You / Unchained Melody

