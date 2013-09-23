Jennifer Hudson & T.I. Make Each Other ‘Feel’ Good On New Track

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson has been away from music for a bit while she filmed a few movie roles. Now she’s back to singing and has recently dropped a new song with the King of the South T.I. Entitled, “I Can’t Describe (The Way I Feel),” the song finds J Hud and T.I. on the dance floor getting their party on because love just makes them feel so good.

Over the Pharrell Williams-produced disco tune, Jennifer Hudson sings, “I just can’t put in words what I feel for you/ It feels so good it hurts.” T.I. uses his verse to explain exactly how he is going to keep the woman in his life satisfied.

Jennifer Hudson is currently hard at work on her third album with producers like Salaam Remi, RedOne, and Timbaland. Producer RedOne said of the album, “It’s not dance dance, but it’s soulful dance. It’s very ’70s kinda style.” The soulful dance style J Hud is going for on this record is a total departure from the mid-tempo grooves and ballads of her last album “I Remember Me.” We’ll have to wait and see how it sounds when it drops sometime next year.

