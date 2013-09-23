CLOSE
Celebrity Crime Files: Magnolia Shorty Gunned Down By Accident? [FULL EPISODE]

When New Orleans “bounce music” hit the airwaves, Shorty Magnolia was clearly leading the charge. But in 2010, the New Orleans musician was gunned down in a senseless crime. But was the bullet that took her life meant for her, or was her boyfriend the intended target? Tonight “Celebrity Crime Files” delves into the tragic story of the rising star lost too soon.

Check out the full episode below, and tune in to “Celebrity Crime Files” Monday nights at 9pm on TV One.

