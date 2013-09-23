Samuel L. Jackson Proves He Is A Motherf**kin Role Model [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Considering that Samuel L. Jackson is an actor who is mostly known for cussing and playing bad guys in every film he’s in, it’s easy for parents to blame him for their children’s bad behavior. In a new sketch for FunnyorDie.com, Jackson runs into that exact problem. He’s out running errands when random people walk up to him and blame their child’s faults and shortcomings on him.

The first woman blames him for getting her daughter suspended from school for quoting one of his movies. Another woman faults the legendary actor for helping her son go to prison because her son saw him in “Shawshank Redemption.” Yes, I wrote “Shawshank Redemption.” In the end, Samuel L. Jackson gets a little retribution when he does what he does best–cusses them out!

Watch the hilarious idea below.

