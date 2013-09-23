Stevie Wonder Tells Marvin Gaye’s Family To Drop ‘Blurred Lines’ Lawsuit [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The drama surrounding Robin Thicke‘s hit song “Blurred Lines” is really getting crazy. Marvin Gaye‘s family is so sure Thicke samples Marvin Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up,” that they publicly threatened the blue-eyed soul singer with a lawsuit. As a preemptive strike, Thicke filed his own lawsuit to get a judge to stop the family from trying to take profits from his hit song.

Now legendary singer/songwriter Stevie Wonder is adding his two cents into the fray. A close friend of Gaye’s since their time on Motown Records, Wonder was caught going into an airport where a cameraman asked him what he thought of the “Blurred Lines” situation. Stevie Wonder jumped at the chance to speak about the drama because he has dealt with similar lawsuits. Wonder acknowledges the grooves between “Got To Give It Up” and “Blurred Lines,” but also reminds everyone that Robin Thicke is a Marvin Gaye stan.

Before being whisked away into the airport, Wonder sent a message to the Gaye family. He said the Gaye family shouldn’t allow lawyers to convince them to get into a lawsuit where they will wind up losing money.



