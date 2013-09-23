Trina Recovering In Hospital After Collapse At Airport [PHOTOS]

Rapper Trina was hospitalized early Monday morning after passing out in a Florida airport over “dehydration and overexertion.”

According to TMZ, “The Baddest Chick” was traveling all day and had been battling some kind of illness when she fell out minutes after stepping off of a plane. The 34-year-old Miami raptress was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is currently recovering.

To calm her fans Trina tweeted a photo of herself saying, “Thanks for your concern and prayers! I’m ok, just ready to leave this place I hate needles.”

Ironically, her Twitter bio reads “on a plane…winning” as her location. Maybe she should change it to, “on a beach…sleeping” and go chill out somewhere. Hey Weezy, tell your girl this exhaustion stuff is not anything to play with.

