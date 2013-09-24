Justin Timberlake- ‘The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2’ [ALBUM STREAM]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Following the success of his “The 20/20 Experience” album that was released back in March, Justin Timberlake gives fans the chance to stream the follow-up album “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” before it hits stores. The follow-up album features Drake and Jay Z and production from Timbaland.

Check out the album stream here.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Gimme What I Don’t Know (I Want)”

2. “True Blood”

3. “Cabaret” (Feat. Drake)

4. “TKO”

5. “Take Back the Night”

6. “Murder” (Feat. Jay Z)

7. “Drink You Away”

8. “You Got It On”

9. “Amnesia”

10. “Only When I Walk Away”

11. “Not a Bad Thing”

Target Bonus Tracks:

12. “Blindness” (Target Exclusive)

13. “Electric Lady” (Target Exclusive)

