Rapper Mack Maine Booked Into Jail Amid Allegations Of Female Assaults

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Rapper Mack Maine turned himself in late last week. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office processed Maine early on Friday morning to face a felony charge of assault for allegedly causing harm to two females on his tour bus at the end of August.

Check it out in the video below.

One of the women claims Mack stuck his hand down her shirt and grabbed her breast. The other woman claims Mack flat out punched her in the face as both women attempted to get off the bus.

Mack’s bond was set at $9,000 and there is no word on if he is still in custody or not.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Black NC Man Gets Shot Dead Trying To Get Help From Police After Car Accident [VIDEO]

Rapper DMX: I Got A Big A** D*** And I Like To Show It [VIDEO]

.