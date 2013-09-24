You Fancy Huh: LA Lakers Get New “Hollywood Nights” Uniforms

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Kobe Bryant and company are ready to get back to work and what better way to kick the new season off then by showing off some new threads?! Take a look at the video below to see what brought on the change!

We’re not sure what we think yet. We might have to hold off on making a decision until after the starting of the NBA season. What about you? Do you like them better than the traditional purple and gold?

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Black NC Man Gets Shot Dead Trying To Get Help From Police After Car Accident [VIDEO]

Rapper DMX: I Got A Big A** D*** And I Like To Show It [VIDEO]