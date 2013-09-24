Parents Sue Three NFL Players For Son’s Almost Drowning

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

One of the downsides of being an athlete, you always have to be weary of your actions because anything can and will get you sued. Three players on the Dallas Cowboys are being sued for their part in a child’s almost drowning at a summer football camp.

NFL players Miles Austin, Brandon Carr, and Anthony Spencer are being sued for millions by the parents of 13-year-old James Jackson Jr. James’ parents claim it’s the football players fault that their son almost drowned while at their sports camp that was held at the University of North Texas. As the story goes, the young man sank to the bottom of the pool during the camp and had to be rescued, CPR had to be performed, and had to taken to a nearby hospital.

Although it was an accident, The Jacksons are placing blame on Austin, Spencer, and Carr because they were the players who organized the camp and it bears Spencer’s name also. The Jackson family believes it was the responsibility of the three players to make sure there were BETTER lifeguards on the premises and to have made sure the pool was safe for children.

Despite not specifying the actual injuries James Jackson Jr. sustained, the Jackson family is suing for mental anguish, physical impairment, and disfigurement. No one from the Cowboys has made any comments on the lawsuit.

Source

