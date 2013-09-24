?uestlove Says “Soul Train” Book Is Best Thing He’s Ever Done [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The Roots Ahmir ?uestlove Thompson knows a thing or three about turning your passion into profit. Between his nightly gigs as Jimmy Fallon’s in-house music coordinator and his weekly “Bowl Train” parties at Brooklyn Bowl in NYC, work and play get blurred for this renaissance man on a regular basis.

The drummer, DJ, author and producer who scored the 40th anniversary documentary of “Soul Train” and carries a personal collection of VHS tapes of the series with him on tour, penned a book called “Soul Train: The Music, Dance, and Style Of A Generation” for HarperCollins.

While on the red carpet at the 2013 Urbanworld Film Festival to promote his film, “Finding The Funk,” TheUrbanDaily asked ?uest about his latest literary endeavor and he said it is probably “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

“Soul Train: The Music, Dance and Style Of a Generation” will be in stores on October 22nd.

