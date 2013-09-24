Terrence Howard Continues Hollywood Comeback In ‘Prisoners’ [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Oscar nominated actor Terrence Howard has hit a rough patch in his life and career. After being dropped from the “Iron Man” franchises and replaced by Don Cheadle, Howard was viewed as a sort of pariah in the movie business. His domestic violence issues with his ex-wife hasn’t made his road back to the A list any easier.

However, things are looking up for Terrence Howard. he has landed a string of movie roles that are garnering him some acclaim. After a great role in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” Howard gives another exciting performance in the new action thriller “Prisoners,” which stars Viola Davis and Hugh Jackman. While out on a press tour, Howard told us “Prisoners” taught him that there are no small movie roles, just small actors.

Does Terrence Howard reclaim his spot among the industry’s elite with his role in “Prisoners”? You have to go the theaters and check it out. “Prisoners” is in theaters everywhere now.

READ MORE HOT FILM COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Larenz Tate Doubles Up In “Gun Hill,” Wants To Play Boxing Legend

Samuel L. Jackson Proves He Is A Motherf**kin Role Model [VIDEO]

Paula Patton Is Desperately Seeking Love In ‘Baggage Claim’ [VIDEO]