MADE YOU LOOK: Kaylin Garcia Going On Twerk Tour [VIDEO]

It appears that Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend Kaylin Garcia found some students for those twerking classes she advertised a while back. The onetime “Love & Hip-Hop New York” cast member has been “touring” with her Twerk class in the North East and posted info for upcoming sessions.

“Kaylin’s Twerk Tour” is under way and so far, it is a HUGE success. S/o to all of the New Yorkers who came to Twerk Out! Listed below are some additional dates for the tour: Saturday, October 5th 2:30pm Work It Studios 1020 U Street, NW, 2nd Floor Washington, DC Saturday, October 12th Noon Alisa’s House of Salsa 817 Chapel Street New Haven, CT 06510 Saturday, October 26th Noon CEG Studios 684 N

She also posted another clip of her booty clapping skills on her Youtube channel:

Somebody hire her for a video or something so we’re not subjected to more of Miley Cyrus’ struggle.

