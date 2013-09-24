CLOSE
Men of “Baggage Claim” Talk Sex And Airplanes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

How far would you go to find your true soulmate?  In David E. Talbert’s “Baggage Claim,” Paula Patton plays Montana Moore, a beautiful flight attendant who’s determined to find Mr. Right when her baby sister (Lauren London) gets engaged.  With the help of her co-workers (Jill Scott, Adam Brody) Montana flies around the country determined to rekindle a romance with one of her many ex-lovers.

When you rack up that much frequent flyer mileage, it’s only natural to put a bid for membership in the “Mile High Club,” so we asked sexy co-stars Derek Luke, Djimon Hounsou, Taye Diggs, Terrence Jenkins, and Boris Kodjoe if they’ve ever gotten their freak-on during a flight.  The answers just might surprise you!

“Baggage Claim” opens in theaters nationwide Friday, September 27th!

TRAILER:

