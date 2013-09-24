The Robert Glasper Experiement ‘Stands Alone’ On New Track [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Robert Glasper and his band of musicians have got a special talent at blending various genres of music to create something special and not easily definable. That’s one of the reasons we love them. On their latest song “I Stand Alone,” The Robert Glapser Experiment uses ingredients from Hip-Hop, R&B, soul, and pop music. Common is his normal introspective self while Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump sings about striving to be more than mediocre.

“I Stand Alone” will appear on the follow-up to Glasper’s Grammy Award-winning album “Black Radio” which is fittingly titled “Black Radio 2.” The project will be available for purchase on October 29. however, you can pre-order it on iTunes now.

