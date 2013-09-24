TWITTER BEEF: Teyana Taylor Comes For Rihanna After Being Mocked On IG

Rihanna is totally that popular chick in high school who everyone wanted to be friends with so she wouldn’t pick on them. And now she’s brought that mean girl attitude to the music industry. Ciara got the treatment first–now it’s Teyana Taylor’s!

Taylor, G.O.O.D Music’s first lady, posted a video a few weeks ago on her Instagram account singing Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture” (how appropriate). Sounds innocent enough, no?

Somehow Ri Ri and her gang of cool kids found it and decided to have a good laugh at her expense. Today videos were posted making fun of Teyana’s vocals and weave in a parody video of the vid. And you know what happens next–a twitter war begins!

Teyana’s original vid:

The video Rihanna posted on her Instagram:

Teyana didn’t take kindly to the video and took to Twitter to quickly address the foolery, calling Ri Ri out by name:

https://twitter.com/TEYANATAYLOR/statuses/382546323985018880

https://twitter.com/TEYANATAYLOR/statuses/382546724461350912

Check out the rest at HelloBeautiful.

