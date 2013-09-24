5 Things We Learned About Nelly At His ‘M.O.’ Listening Session

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It’s been an interesting turn of events for Nelly. After several years off the scene and a couple of false starts St. Louis rapper played his new album “M.O.” for an eager crowd of journalists at Jungle City Studios in NYC. Through bites of Bon Chon chicken and a bunch of banging beats, here are a few things we learned about the Midwest swinger through his seventh LP.

1) Nelly Still Knows How To Party

There are plenty of things you can critique about Nelly. But his ability to pack the dance floor with his sing-songy flow isn’t one of em. The time away from the game hasn’t deaded his talent for inspiring the two-step.

Example: “Rick James” featuring T.I.

