Drake Performs Live With Jaden Smith Reaction Shirt On

That just happened. Man listen, we’ve heard of embracing the joke but guy…c’mon! In a shocking display, Drake came on to the stage of the iheartradio music festival with a shirt on that captured the Jaden Smith reaction to Drake’s 2013 MTV Awards performance!

Check him out in the video below!

Take a look at the reaction from Jaden Smith a few weeks ago upon watching Drake on stage.

You can not make this stuff up! Who in the world thought of it first of all and who made the darn shirt second of all?! Thanks to DJ’s Doing Work for posting it. We may have just missed it otherwise!

