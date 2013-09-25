Diddy Makes Fun Of Miley’s Twerking Abilities [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

In a recent interview, mogul extraordinaire Diddy spoke to omg! Insider about Miley Cyrus and how she’s got females out here trying to twerk. According to Diddy the problem is Miley doesn’t know how to do it and neither do those chicas trying to copy her! Oops!

Check it out below!

Said Diddy,

“We’ve got to tell them about that twerking because y’all got to get twerking right. I just want you twerking the right way. That’s the Miley Cyrus way. You’ve got to move both cheeks by itself!”

Ohh Sean you’re so crazy…but yeah we agree. Thanks for having the fortitude to call it out. We were getting worried that folks weren’t going to tell the truth about it. Just saying.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Black NC Man Gets Shot Dead Trying To Get Help From Police After Car Accident [VIDEO]

Rapper DMX: I Got A Big A** D*** And I Like To Show It [VIDEO]