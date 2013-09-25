Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
You may have stumbled upon a tweet from @imWIllSmith and thought ‘wow, Will Smith gives great advice.’ Allow us to be the bearer of bad news and inform you that Will Smith did not write any of those inspirational tweets and this account is actually a parody account.
Ouch. We know it hurts but don’t worry, we’ve comprised a list of 15 awesome things Will Smith did not say on Twitter.
We couldn’t agree more “Will Smith” or whoever is behind this account…
Ouch. Maybe this account is a little bitter… We’re pretty sure Will wouldn’t advise fans this way.
Or maybe not?
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily