Lamar Odom Slams Father For Disrespecting The Kardashians

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Basketball star Lamar Odom might not be in the midst of dealing with his own issues, but he is still fiercely protective o his wife Khloe Kardashian and her family. Odom recently went on a Twitter rant bashing his father for making some negative comments about his in-laws in a recent interview.

Lamar’s father, Joe Odom, gave an interview where he blamed the Kardashians for cursing their son, ruining his career, and driving him to a crack addiction by putting pressure on him to be super successful. The elder Odom went as far as to call the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner an “evil bitch.” Well, Lamar Odom wasn’t going to allow his estranged father to disrespect his in-laws so, on twitter, Lamar blasted his father and questioned his father’s motives for doing the interview.

Lamar Odom opened his rant with, “How can a man who has NOT once called me to check on my well being have the nerve to talk so recklessly about his own ‘son’. He is my downfall!” Lamar’s ferocious response went on to say, “I have let this man and many others get away with a lot of s**t. He wasn’t there 2 raise me. He was absent ALL of my life due to his own demons. He disrespecting the ONLY FAMILY that has loved me without expecting anything in return. They are the ONLY ones that have been here consistently 4 me during this dark time.”

While Lamar hasn’t officially come out and said he has a drug problem, many can and will speculate that the “dark time” he’s referring to would be his estrangement from his wife due to his drug addiction. It must also be noted Joe Odom has had his own battles with drugs and alcohol. He was seen on one of the seasons of “Khloe & Lamar” asking for everything from money to basketball tickets and sneakers while Lamar was just trying to reconnect with him on a father/son level. Lamar also referenced his father’s bout with addiction in the closing of the rant by saying that “demons may be the ONLY thing he gave 2 me.”

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Inspectah Deck Criticizes Drake’s ‘Wu-Tang Forever,’ Won’t Appear On Remix

TWITTER BEEF: Teyana Taylor Comes For Rihanna After Being Mocked On IG

Miley Cyrus Runs With The Bulls In Mike Will Made it’s, “23″ Video