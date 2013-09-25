Kevin Durant & Dwyane Wade Twitter Beef: Is It Real? [POLL]

Move over Rihanna and Teyanna Taylor, there is a new Twitter beef in town–maybe. NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant raised social media alarms when the two exchanged jabs via Twitter and Instagram over a Sport Illustrated Top 10 list.

CineSport’s Noah Coslov ran off a list of the Top 10 players of 2013-2014 to Kevin Durant (he was ranked #2 behind LeBron) and instead of asking him about his seed, asked him who was missing from the list. Durantula replied that his former teammate and Houston Rockets guard James Harden should be in the top 10 and replace Wade.

Evidently, Wade caught wind of the slight and responded with the Instagram note below that reads, “Kevin Durant said James Harden to replace me in the top 10…note to self…make him respect your place in history…again…” and signed it off quoting Trinidad James, “Don’t believe me, just watch.”

Durant replied via Twitter, “Show me, don’t tweet me…”

Show me don't tweet me.. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 25, 2013

Now remember, they are both spokesmen for Gatorade and appeared in this ad together:

So is this “beef” a carefully orchestrated viral campaign to set up another Gatorade spot, or is there really bad blood brewing here?

Tell us in our poll!

RELATED:

Lamar Odom Slams Father For Disrespecting The Kardashians

Scarface Says Photo From Hospital Was “A Joke” [VIDEO]

Where Were Your Boys: Gucci Mane’s Twitter Rants

How To Make A Street Fighter Porno In 12 Easy Tweets

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!