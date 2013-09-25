CLOSE
Verses & Flow: Anthony Hamilton Performs, Prentice Powell Honors Daughter [RECAP]

We can’t get enough of “Verses & Flow!” The new season is chock full of powerful spoken word and show-stopping musical performances from some of R&B’s best.

This week’s episode is no different!  Last night, musical guest Anthony Hamilton hit us with a soulful performance of “Where I’m From.” Prentice Powell delivered a powerful poem about his daughter.

Watch Anthony’s performance below, and tune in for the full episode tonight on TV One at 9pm.

