Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds Goes From Small Screen To Main Stage [EXCLUSIVE]

Tristan Mack Wilds is a lot of things, but what he isn’t is someone who can sit still.

After playing good-kid-turned drug dealer on HBO’s hit series “The Wire” Wilds jumped coasts to play Dixon Wilson on the rebooted CW series “90210.” And while he was perfecting his acting chops on the small screen, he scored a role in the George Lucas directed box office hit “Red Tails” But what we didn’t know was the 24-year-old Staten Island native had a trick up his sleeve. Not only could he light up the screen, but he could sing … and sing well!

In an effort to showcase new, fresh and exciting talent, Mack Wilds showcases his musical side for our Main Stage, an up-close, live performance and music discussion with today’s rising stars. In the exclusive video, Wilds performs “Don’t Turn Me Down” from his debut album “New York: A Love Story” . The musical love letter to his hometown is filled with production from Grammy nominated producer SalaAm ReMi, Rico Love and Pete Rock, further proof Wilds is sure to not disappoint.

Still not a believer? That’s cool. Just watch the video.