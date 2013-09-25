Man Tries To Strangle Woman To Save Her From Demons

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

You never know how mentally stable a person is until you live with them. An elderly woman found that out recently when she was almost strangled by a former foreign exchange student she allowed to live with her.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department in Florida, 29-year-old Pierre Franchi attacked the 66-year-old woman while she slept. The pair got into an argument about Franchi leaving a wet towel in a chair. They argued until the elderly woman went to sleep. She woke up to find the man trying to choke her with his hands and a chord to the window blinds. As he choked her, Franchi screamed, “I have to protect you. I have to kill the demons.”

The police said he attack lasted for hours on end. During the attack, Franchi tried to smother the woman with a pillow, he dragged her to another room, demanded her to bow before him, and stole her jewelry. The woman tried to break free several times by screaming, but Franchi turned music on to drown out her screams for help. The woman locked herself in the bathroom for several more hours until she heard the house go silent. When she peeked out of the bathroom, she discovered Franchi was gone.She ran to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

The former foreign exchange student was later arrested and charged with a host of crimes including aggravated battery on a person over 65, grand theft, false imprison,end, and denying use of 911. He remains in jail since nobody has come to post his $30,000 bail.

