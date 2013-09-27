“Don Jon”: 5 Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies Turned Into Porn Titles

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a Hollywood anamoly -an egoless actor who’s reached A-list status without drinking the industry Kool-Aid. Audiences watched him grow up on “Third Planet From The Sun,” becoming an accomplished (and sexy) performer with both mainstream and indie movie cred. In his directorial debut “Don Jon’s Addiction” Gordon-Levitt plays a good ole Italian Jersey boy with an unusual fascination for online pornography.

WATCH: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Lip Syncs Nick Minaj’s “Superbass” [VIDEO]

With a filmography as deep as Gordon-Levitt’s, we thought we’d have some fun and tweak some of his movies into more “adult” titles:

“500 Days of Summer –> “500 Lays of Summer”

Tom has ruled as the hottest male porn star for almost a decade when the unthinkable happens – he can’t get it up in front of the camera. Desperate to regain his mojo, Tom goes on the hunt for the beautiful Summer X, a legendary “fluffer” responsible for Tom’s longest lasting erection. Can this mysterious d*ck whisperer get Tom back in the game?

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” –> “G.I. Hoe: Thighs of Cobra”

Destro has created the ultimate weapon in Serpentra: a beautiful covert agent created from the genes of the world’s sexiest porn stars. Serprentra infiltrates the Joes, seducing and ultimately crushing them to death between her thighs. The stakes are raised when Serpentra plots to take out both Duke and Scarlett in a dangerous threesome.

“The Dark Knight Rises” —> “The Deep Throat Rises”

Deep Throat is called back to action when women (and men) die mysteriously while orally pleasuring their mates. An evil new nemesis, Spits-n-Swallows will not rest until oral sex is erased off the face of the earth.

“Treasure Planet” —> “Pleasure Planet”

An outer space version of Hedonism resort with countless clones of Joseph Gordon-Levitt? Where can we sign up?!

“Inception” —> “CONCEPTION”

The title really speaks for itself.

“Don Jon’s Addiction” opens in theaters nationwide today!

TRAILER:

GET THE LATEST IN MOVIE AND ENTERTAINMENT ON THE URBAN DAILY!

Would You Date A Black Republican? “Baggage Claim” Cast Answers [VIDEO]

Black Movies 2013: Fall And Winter Preview

Cassandra Freeman On “Blue Caprice” Role And Mental Health In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!