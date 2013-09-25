10 Things We’ll Miss About “Breaking Bad”

We can’t believe it’s already been five years since “Breaking Bad” first took over our TV screens, and introduced us to high school chemistry teacher-turned-meth mogul Walter White and his now estranged business partner Jesse Pinkman. There is a five-day marathon commencing on AMC today leading up to the series finale. Before the ending leaves a gaping hole in our hearts forever, we look back at what made the show so unforgettable to watch and what we will miss the most about it:

10) Unprecedented live-tweeting: Live-tweeting “Breaking Bad” doesn’t spark your typical live-tweeting commentary, like “OMG I can’t believe [insert entire plot breakdown here] happened!” Rather, your twitter feed is overtaken by countless reactions that make you wonder whether you should call the paramedics for some of your online friends. Tweets like, “I can’t breathe!” or “I think I just s^*t my pants!” and simply “*dead*” are just a few examples. The intense drama on the show is just that serious.

Not just twitter. Im puttin a trash can thru a pizza shop window RT @beauty_jackson: If Breaking Bad has a bad finale, twitter will IMPLODE. — Kevin Turkey Bacon (@MeLaMachinko) September 24, 2013

9) Gus Fring: It would not be a hyperbole to say that Gustavo “Gus” Fring was one of the most captivating villains ever to grace the small screen. Bar none. Played by Giancarlo Esposito (yes, Big Brother Almighty himself), Gus was a taciturn yet deeply calculated drug ring leader whose death was as much victorious for Walter and Jesse as it was bittersweet for the audience, as few villains were ever as entrancing to watch. He even went out like a boss:

8) Jesse adding “Bitch!” to every sentence: We can’t avoid the fact that Aaron Paul’s Jesse has launched a bitch renaissance on the small screen. And it just makes our hearts flutter. The word is often used arbitrarily yet passionately, like how the rest of us use a period. For instance, “You ain’t seen the basement, bitch!” or “I wanted to leave them on the counter…bitch!” Here, watch:

7) That moment when we started to feel really bad for Jesse: For an actor who few even heard of before his big break on “Breaking Bad,” Aaron Paul has convinced us that he can command a scene just as great as any acting veteran. He’s managed to turn the character of a self-serving, apathetic (yet hilarious) junkie into a charming protagonist who we can’t help but to love. One of Paul’s best episodes is when Walter pays a desperate visit to Jesse’s house, trying o bring Jesse back on to his side, filling him with all sorts of lies in the process. It’s Jesse’s reaction here–filled with as much hatred as helplessness–that will forever be etched in our minds:

Prior to that, this was Jesse’s usual look:

6) The moment when Walter White became Heisenberg: We knew for some time that wholesome family man Walter White was slowing turning into a maniacal villain (especially after he orchestrated the demise of Gus Fring). But when his ever loyal wife Skyler decided to confront him about his shady extracurricular activities, he went full-on terrorist on her, solidifying his transformation by saying this:

5) Junior struggling to out-Walter Walter White: As the elder child–and only son– of Skyler and Walter, Junior (aka Walter, Jr. aka Flynn) often felt he had to overcompensate for the fact that his father was going sporadically nuts by stepping up and calling him an a$$hole, every chance he got. Bless his little heart.

