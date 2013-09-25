Jimmy Kimmel Spoofs Kanye West’s Bizarre BBC 1 Interview

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Jimmy Kimmel is the man! Immediately after Kanye West gave an epicly bizarre interview with BBC1 Radio, Jimmy Kimmel decided he was going to spoof the interview with children. The kid playing Kanye is awesome. He says everything the self-proclaimed #1 Rockstar on the Planet says in the wild interview and does it all while sipping on a milkshake. The best part about the whole video is when Kid Kanye screams the epic line, “How many muthafuckas got a leather jogging pant?!” Don’t worry, it was all PG for television.

Check it out below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

10 Things We’ll Miss About “Breaking Bad”

15 Awesome Things Will Smith Did Not Say

Diddy Makes Fun Of Miley’s Twerking Abilities [VIDEO]