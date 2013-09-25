Joseph Gordon Levitt Lip Syncs The Hell Out OfNicki Minaj’s ‘Superbass’ [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Last night was a great night on late night television. Not only did Jimmy Kimmel spoof Kanye’s crazy BBC Radio interview, Jimmy Fallon had actor Joseph Gordon Levitt do an awesome lip synced rendition of Nicki Minaj‘s hit song “Superbass.”

JGL was a guest on the show to promote his new film “Don Jon.” During the interview, Fallon asked him to participate in a lip sync battle and JGL readily accepted the challenge. So Jimmy Fallon took on Joseph Gordon Levitt and his other guest comedian/actor Stephen Merchand, who created the game with a few of his actor friends. While Merchand does his best and is funny, but nobody was really checking for him. Jimmy Fallon, of course, kills it which sets up the epic moment that is Joseph Gordon Levitt performing “Superbass” like a real man. ( Just kidding about the real man part.)

Watch the video below.

