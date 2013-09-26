Drake Speaks About The Kendrick Control Verse

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Hmmm is someone feeling some kind of way about what Kendrick had to say about them? Seems like it! In a recent interview Drake sounded shook upon being asked about Kendrick’s control verse. According to DJ’s Doing Work, Drake doesn’t want to do any more songs with Kendrick either!

Check out the interview below!

Oh boy! Doesn’t he have enough folks upset with him? We’re sure this will just turn in to another “beef” for Drake. Let’s hope this one doesn’t take years to get over. Oh and let’s also hope no glasses or bottles get thrown. Just saying.

