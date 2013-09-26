Teyana Taylor Calls Rihanna A Cyber Bully In Radio Interview

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

As we previously reported, things were on and poppin on Twitter yesterday when Teyana Taylor, a G.O.O.D Music artist and Rihanna were going back and forth at one another on social media.

Apparently,Teyana randomly ran across a video mocking her that Rihanna posted on her Instagram.

Check out what Teyana had to say about what went down in an interview with New York City’s Hot 97 below.

Yeah we’re pretty sure this ain’t over. Stay tuned.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM