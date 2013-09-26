Afeni Shakur Sues Record Label For Unpaid 2Pac Royalties

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It’s common knowledge that a mother will do anything in her power to fiercely protect her children. Seventeen years after his death, Afeni Shakur is still protecting the legacy of her son 2pac. She recently filed a lawsuit against a record company, claiming they owe her son’s estate upwards of $1.1 million in royalties.

Afeni Shakur, who is the co-administrator of 2pac’s estate, filed a lawsuit against the label Entertainment One. She says EOne, as the label is commonly referred to, neglected to pay the estate a little over a milion dollars after it released a posthumous 2pac album in 2007. Shakur alleges that in neglecting to pay 2pac’s estate the royalties from “Beginnings: The Lost Tapes” they are in breach of contract.

Afeni Shakur wants EOne to cough up the money and she wants them to hand over ALL of the masters they have of Pac’s unreleased music, which EOne purchased from Death Row Records in 2007 after Death Row went bankrupt a year earlier. EOne hasn’t responded to the lawsuit at this time.

