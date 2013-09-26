6 Reasons You May Need To Delete Your Facebook Account

Follow @TheTonyGrands Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Social media has taken over the world. This is a fact. Technically, there’s no reason to even leave your house or trailer to interact with other so-called human beings anymore. It wasn’t like that 10 years ago. It’s so bad now that people no longer communicate face-to-face and that makes perfect sense. It’s much easier to rest on your hind quarters and pound away at a keyboard than it is to walk out to your car, waste gas, and go sit in someone’s smelly house.

Perhaps the most dastardly of all social sites is Facebook. Not only does it cause addiction with its hypnotic array of games, but it seems to control people’s minds as well as their actions. Before you know it, it has made you it’s puppet. And if not you, then surely someone you know. For the love of God, save yourself before it’s too late.

With that being said, it may be time to delete your account and go back to the old school way of communicating — conversation. Why? Well here are 6 possible reasons…

Your Ex-Lovers Are Probably Stalking You

Your old flames accept your friend requests for 3 reasons: to see how your life turned out without them, to laugh at your problems, and to keep tabs on your struggles.

Blocking or unfriending an ex-love interest may not be enough because a true Facebook stalker has already made your friends their friends and of course you don’t check your privacy settings as frequently as you should. At this point, it may be time to take your tales of defeat and episodes of actuality to Google+ because surely the ratchets you loved and left aren’t “hanging out” over there. (See what I did there?)

For those of you with baby mommas on Facebook, be especially careful what you say and do because not only is she looking for loopholes in your life, but she’s patiently waiting for ammunition, too. Post too many pictures of weed and she may notify child services, even if you’re just sharing a picture from your timeline. Talk about too many chicks and she’ll be inboxing them about the kind of guy you were. You can avoid this misery by just posting anonymously or migrating to Instagram, but that place isn’t really any less dangerous.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily: