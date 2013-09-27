CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentTV

Wendy Williams Says Miley Cyrus is Appropriating Black Culture [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

 

Ms. Wendy is sitting in the “hot topics” seat because she spoke on Miley Cyrus today and whether or not she is becoming one of those people who use black culture as a symbol or adornment.

Check out what she had to say at about Miley at about the 4 minute mark in the video below!

Say what you want about Wendy but she says it like she means it and dedicates herself to it!  You must respect that if nothing else.

Celebrity Twerk Team [GIFs]
0 photos

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Drake Performs Live With Jaden Smith Reaction Shirt On

Wendy Williams Calls Out Chris Brown For Snitching On Jay Z [VIDEO]

Diddy Makes Fun Of Miley’s Twerking Abilities [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Black Adornment , Black Culture Appropriation , miley cyrus , Wendy Williams

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close