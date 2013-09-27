CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Amanda Bynes May Be In Hospital For The Foreseeable Future

Leave a comment

 

According to TMZ, Amanda Bynes‘ mom is dropping the case to obtain permanent conservator-ship over her daughter. Amanda is currently on an LPS hold  and doctors have a tighter rein on Amanda than her mother would have with a conservatorship.

Because doctors have given Amanda’s mom the power to make medical and financial decisions for her daughter under the LPS hold she doesn’t need to deal with the courts at this point.

Amanda has been admitted long term to UCLA Medical Center.

Unfortunately, TMZ is reporting that there has been no real improvement in Amanda’s condition. But we’re just glad she’s getting help…period.

Good Girl Gone Bad: Before Amanda Bynes Went Crazy
0 photos

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Drake Performs Live With Jaden Smith Reaction Shirt On

Wendy Williams Calls Out Chris Brown For Snitching On Jay Z [VIDEO]

Diddy Makes Fun Of Miley’s Twerking Abilities [VIDEO]

 

 

amanda Bynes , hospital hold , Mother drops conservator case , Not getting better

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close