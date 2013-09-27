Amanda Bynes May Be In Hospital For The Foreseeable Future

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Amanda Bynes‘ mom is dropping the case to obtain permanent conservator-ship over her daughter. Amanda is currently on an LPS hold and doctors have a tighter rein on Amanda than her mother would have with a conservatorship.

Because doctors have given Amanda’s mom the power to make medical and financial decisions for her daughter under the LPS hold she doesn’t need to deal with the courts at this point.

Amanda has been admitted long term to UCLA Medical Center.

Unfortunately, TMZ is reporting that there has been no real improvement in Amanda’s condition. But we’re just glad she’s getting help…period.

