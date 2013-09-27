Michael Jordan Accused Of Fathering Another Love Child

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It seems like every time something good happens in Michael Jordan‘s love life, another woman surfaces claiming that he has fathered her child. This time the woman is from Georgia and she is claiming he is the father of her three-year-old daughter. However, Michael Jordan says the woman is simply a fame whore trying to get money.

The woman named Laquetta Theus filed a suit in a Georgia court saying he had a daughter in August of 2010 and Michael Jordan knows he’s the father. As you have already assumed, this whole lawsuit is about money. Theus posted a status on Facebook saying, “Michael Jordan, when are you going to support your 2-year-old daughter? You drop 10 million on your nice wedding … that was nice but don’t you think it time that you support your daughter?”

Laquetta Theus’ lawsuit is getting the side eye from a lot of people because it is damn near the exact same as Pamela smith, who also made claims MJ was the father of her child then found to be false. Michael Jordan immediately responded to the lawsuit by saying that paternity of Laquetta’s child has already been established and it is some other man’s child.

