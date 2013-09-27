Former UGK Records Alum Arrested For Human Trafficking And Simple Kidnapping

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wow! Just WOW! So according to AllHipHop.com “Ivory P” formerly of famed Texas based UGK Records, was arrested on Human Trafficking and Simple Kidnapping charges when he and Jessica Lynne Morgan allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old Alabama girl and tried to sell her via the internet through online advertising.

Authorities claim the woman originally left with Pantallion and Morgan, of her own free will but as time passed she started to fear for her life and called her mother who called the police.

While Ivory P is still listed as a member on the UGK Facebook page, Pimp C’s widow, Chinara Butler, says Ivory P has not been involved with UGK for several years.

P is being held on a $1 million bond. Morgan’s bond was set at half-a-million dollars. The alleged kidnap victim has been returned to her family.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM