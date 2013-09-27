Rickey Smiley Talks Worst Flight Ever At ‘Baggage Claim’ Premiere [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley was on the scene last week at the Baggage Claim NYC premiere during Urbanworld. The comedian, who appears in the film alongside Paula Patton and a hilarious ensemble cast, talked about his worst flight ever on the red carpet. Baggage Claim lands in theaters today!

Want more Friday funny? Watch a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of “The Rickey Smiley Show” here, and tune in to the new season Friday nights at 9pm on TV One!

