Former San Diego Charger Paul Oliver Commits Suicide At 29

In a disturbing trend for the NFL, Paul Oliver, a former defensive back for the University of Georgia and the San Diego Chargers, was found dead this week, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot.

“Everyone in the Chargers family is sad today after hearing the news about Paul,” a rep for the Chargers said in a statement. “He was part of our family for five years. At just 29 years old, he still had a lifetime in front of him. Right now all of our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this most difficult time.”

Oliver was drafted out of Georgia in 2007 and played four seasons with the Chargers before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2011. However, he was released after training camp and returned to San Diego for one more season.

Oliver becomes the second former San Diego Chargers player to take his life in two years. All Pro Junior Seau committed suicide in May of 2012 raising concerns about mental health and player safety in the NFL.

