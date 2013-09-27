Ron Howard Dishes On New Made In America Documentary

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ron Howard and Jay Z teamed up for filming the documentary of the first-ever Made In America Festival, which is set to air October 11 on Showtime. “I met with Jay Z and I said, ‘I don’t know that much about music, and I’ve never made a documentary.’ He said, ‘I think that’s exactly it.’ That’s why we want you.'”

Like GIANT on Facebook to keep up with the latest in Men’s Lifestyle, Entertainment and Culture!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is Jamie Foxx Done With Music? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nick Cannon Gives Back [VIDEO]

Mateo Dishes On His New Album [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: