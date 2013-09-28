Drake Explains Why He Was Rejected From Miami Heat Locker Room

Drake is known for being emotional about a lot of things on record, but it doesn’t seem that getting turned down by the Miami Heat is one of them. In fact, the Young Money star insists that his attempt to gain entry to the Miami Heat locker room this past spring when they won the NBA Championship was a joke.

He told HQ on ESPN that he was pulling an Ashton Kutcher type prank when he tried to use the media entrance to celebrate the Heats’ win. “As I joke, I tried to go in with the media through the media entrance.”

He continued, “That was a great night, one of the greatest nights of my life. But that was probably the highlight, was getting denied by that old guy and it making news everywhere. ..That’s a classic moment. I’m allowed to go in the Heat locker room for the most part, but I just tried to do it in a funny way. It didn’t work out for me, I’ll never do it again.”

Drake was seen partying with The Heat later that night eating pizza, but his boss Weezy was understandable not invited.

Watch the clip below.

[SOURCE]

RELATED:

Drake Performs Live With Jaden Smith Reaction Shirt On

Inspectah Deck Criticizes Drake’s ‘Wu-Tang Forever,’ Won’t Appear On Remix

10 Things That Are Still The Same About Drake

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!