Damon Dash’s Son Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Damon Dash’s 22-year-old dson, Damon Dash, II was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend. According to the New York Post, the progeny of the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder was charged with misdemeanor assault and strangulation for allegedly squeezing his girlfriend’s neck as they argued on Sept. 22nd in his Chelsea apartment.

“He did get physically violent with her,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “She suffered bruises, a black eye and a cut lip.” Her neck was left with red marks, the complaint alleges.

Dash, II was arraigned on Wednesday where he signed an order of protection barring him from any contact with his alleged victim. He was released without bail.

