Rapper MC Serch To Get New Talk Show

Hip Hop veteran MC Serch, who rose to fame in the Hip Hop group 3rd Bass is getting his own TV talk show entitled SERCH. The syndicated, daytime talk show will be a daily, hour-long show that will start a four-week test run exclusively on Tribune Broadcasting stations in eight markets on January 6, 2014. ABC News veteran Ethan Nelson will serve as Executive Producer of the New York-based talk show.

The series will feature real people with real issues.

Says Maureen FitzPatrick, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development at CTD,

“Serch has such an interesting, unique life story that makes him relatable to a wide audience, He connects with different communities, has a message to share about taking personal responsibility for your life choices and is on a mission to help people change their lives.”

Added Sean Compton, President of Programming and Entertainment at Tribune Company.

“SERCH is a natural fit for Tribune’s daytime lineup and through our strong partnership with CBS Television Distribution, we are confident we will build a successful talk franchise.”

Viewers can find SERCH on: WPIX, New York; KTLA, Los Angeles; WPHL, Philadelphia; KDAF, Dallas; WDCW, Washington DC; WSFL, Miami; WXIN, Indianapolis; and KSWB, San Diego.

The show will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

