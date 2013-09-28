Pusha Claims His Royal Throne In New ‘King Push’ Video

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

As the release date for “My Name Is My Name” closely approaches, Pusha T releases the dark visual for the album’s intro track. No fancy cars and flashy girls in this video, instead Pusha gives you a simple dark color scheme and complex lyricism at its finest. “My Name Is My Name” is scheduled to be released on October 8.

