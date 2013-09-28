Jeezy And Meek Mill Hop On Rich Homie Quan’s ‘Some Type of Way (Remix)’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Newcomer Rich Homie Quan brought you the summer banger “Some Type of Way” earlier this summer but now he’s being assisted by fellow ATL native Jeezy and Meek Mill. The catchy hook remains the same but the Snowman and MMG’s finest do drop their best bars on this remix.

Check out the remix for the club banger below.

