Somewhere In America: WNBA Star Skylar Diggins Twerks On Instagram

Somewhere in America, Jay Z‘s latest Roc Nation WNBA star is twerking on Instagram. Skylar Diggins recently uploaded a video on Instagram letting her fans know she’s more than just a pretty face with a nice jump shot- she’s a pretty face who knows how to twerk what her mama gave her.

Check out the WNBA star twerk alongside her friends.

