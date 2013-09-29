Lil Kim, Kevin Hart & More Participate In 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers

The 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards will continue the tradition of featuring several rhyme cyphers with participants from across the hip-hop map. After the taping in Atlanta yesterday it was revealed that Lil Kim, Rapsody, Slaughterhouse and Kendrick Lamar’s TDE crew will be among this year’s participants.

Featured in seven different groupings, the cyphers will air during the BET Hip-Hop Awards on October 15th. Check out the groupings below:

Cypher 1 – Wax, Rapsody, Emis Killa, Rittz, Jon Connor

Cypher 2 – A$AP Mob: Ferg, Twelvy, Nast, Ant & Rocky

Cypher 3 – Action Bronson, Star Life Breezy (Sprite Contest Winner) ,Travis $cott, Tifanny Foxx & Lil Kim

Cypher 4 – Slaughterhouse: Joell Ortiz, Crooked I, Royce da 5’9 & Joe Budden

Cypher 5 – TDE: ScHoolBoy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, Isaiah Rashad & Kendrick Lamar Cypher

6 – Real Husbands Of Hollywood: Chocolate Drop (Kevin Hart), Nick Cannon, Nelly, Boris Kodjoe, Dwayne Martin, JB Smooth Cypher

7 – Asia Sparks, Bad Lucc, Problem & Astro –

Michigan rapper Jon Connor is reported to have announced his signing to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath label during his performance. He will follow in Kenrick Lamar’s footsteps as Dre’ latest protege if this is true. K-Dot is also rumored to have taken more shots at his peers in his cypher.

