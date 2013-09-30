Meek Mill Releases Long Awaited ‘DC3’ Mixtape [STREAM/DOWNLOAD]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, Meek Mill released the third installment to his “Dreamchasers” trilogy earlier today. The Philly native joined forces with Travis Scott, Diddy, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and a few others for his latest project. We’re just anxious to see what new material the MeekMillRapLike twitter page will have.

Check out the tracklist below and download Meek’s “Dreamchasers 3” below.

