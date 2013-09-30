Rihanna Gets Raunchy In Behind The Scenes Photos For ‘Pour It Up’ Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rihanna gets a little risque in her “Pour It Up” video, well judging by the behind the scenes photos that have recently hit the internet. The visual was shot back in May however the visual has yet to see the light of day and we may know why. Vincent Haycock took to Twitter to announce to fans that he would no longer be working on the video for the strip club anthem. Sure enough RihRih had to let him know that there were no phucks given.

@vincehaycock luckily none of that matters, just take your name off the check while u at it! Whatever your issue is leave my fans out of it — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 19, 2013

Check out the behind the scenes photos of Rihanna from her latest “Pour It Up” shoot after the jump!

