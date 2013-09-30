Kanye Makes French Connection With Paparazzi [VIDEO]

Kanye West has a welll-documented hatred for the paparazzi. But maybe the close proximity to his “damn croissants” put him in a better mood during a recent stop in Paris, France.

TMZ obtained video of the star engaging with the Paps across the water and he seemed to pivot from a rant in midstream to thank them for not being like his domestic photographers.

As he stepped out of a luxury whip he acknowledged that he was under siege but told the Paps not to ask him any questions.

“Don’t ask questions, just take the video,” he said. “Don’t do like the L.A. guys. I like how you guys move out here. You have total respect for yourselves and are respectful of the people you’re photographing. You also take time off. At 8 o’clock you’re not around people’s houses. I just really appreciate and respect that and understand you have to make a living..

Kanye then shook the photographer’s hand and proceeded to walk inside. But the kicker was when a woman stopped the photog to ask who Kanye was and he politely introduced himself.

We’re all for a calm Kanye, but he should keep things in perspective. Princess Diana was fleeing the French paparazzi when she was killed in a car accident in 1997.

